OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 72.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 108.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $423,775.79 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

