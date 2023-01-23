Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $226,365.95 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,873.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00393630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.00772562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00099102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00583762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00195644 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,622,288 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

