Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 2,007 shares.The stock last traded at $7.11 and had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Partner Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

