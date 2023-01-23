Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 290,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 559,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Paysafe Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 115.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post -17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

About Paysafe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 345,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 688,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paysafe by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paysafe by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 734,708 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.