Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 290,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 559,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 115.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post -17.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
