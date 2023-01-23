PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.0% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.35. 856,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average of $176.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

