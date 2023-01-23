PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 48.4% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $8,238,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $170.55. The stock had a trading volume of 375,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,608. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $234.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.09.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

