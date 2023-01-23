PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.12.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $240.71. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.