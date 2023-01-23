PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.9% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.43.

ROP opened at $441.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

