PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

MCD opened at $269.05 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

