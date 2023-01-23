Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $104.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.