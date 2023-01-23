Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $104.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The business had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
