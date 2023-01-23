Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $273.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 457,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

