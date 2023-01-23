Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.44 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $86.30 million and approximately $186,494.95 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00204785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047430 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,295,261 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

