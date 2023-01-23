Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Billion Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 4.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,590,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,159,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 823,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $371,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,738,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,738,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,923,246. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.96 on Monday, hitting $154.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616,873. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.