Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of ETR PAH3 opened at €54.84 ($59.61) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €54.92 ($59.70) and a one year high of €97.66 ($106.15).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

