ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PUMP. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProPetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.82.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ProPetro by 553.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

