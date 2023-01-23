ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRQR. Raymond James boosted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,075.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.32%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,344,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.