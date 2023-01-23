ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 7% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.81. 106,011,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 179,624,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,585 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,372 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $26,995,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 806,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,263,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 785,003 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.