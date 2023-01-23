ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 7% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.81. 106,011,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 179,624,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
