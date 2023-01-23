Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy worth $154,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.41. 2,070,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,251. The company has a market cap of $163.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

