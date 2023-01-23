Prudential Financial Inc. Has $250.55 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 195,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of CVS Health worth $250,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,559. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

