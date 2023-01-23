Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 380,045 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Medtronic worth $217,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.31. 1,622,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,001. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $109.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

