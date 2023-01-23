Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 499,827 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,827 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Coca-Cola worth $345,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $187,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.40. 2,793,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,399,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

