PYA Waltman Capital LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 776.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.92. 376,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.15. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $162.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.