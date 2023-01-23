PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVOG traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $176.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $152.79 and a 12 month high of $199.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.04.

