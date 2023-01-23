QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $256,036.85 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00414964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.83 or 0.29127434 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00593833 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.91195287 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $256,405.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

