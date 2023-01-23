Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $144.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

