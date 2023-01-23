Qtum Price Tops $2.60 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00011270 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $271.69 million and approximately $39.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.40 or 0.07067797 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00076859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00029642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00056778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025609 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,506,207 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

