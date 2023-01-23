Quantstamp (QSP) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and $152,890.81 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”



