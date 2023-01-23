QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $132,023.63 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $99.39 million and $132,023.63 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00030023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00226015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002876 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012275 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $128,917.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

