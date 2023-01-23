Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.55. 289,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,385,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RADI. BNP Paribas started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

