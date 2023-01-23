Rain Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,873. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

