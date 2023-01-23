Rain Capital Management LLC Purchases 621 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1,242.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,525. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average of $162.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

