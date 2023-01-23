Raymond James Boosts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $29.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,017 shares of company stock worth $1,889,693 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

