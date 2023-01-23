Raymond James Raises Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $57.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $346.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.10 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares in the company, valued at $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,165,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

