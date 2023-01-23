Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($78.10) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($92.74) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.18) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($97.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.