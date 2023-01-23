Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 7,400 at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,050 ($86.03) to GBX 7,400 ($90.30) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($100.06) to GBX 7,800 ($95.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.72) to GBX 7,500 ($91.52) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,850.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGLY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

