Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 23rd (BOWL, BRSD, CAPD, CBG, CEY, EDV, GAU, IES, KINO, NRR)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 23rd:

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,300 ($40.27) target price on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.10 price target on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.92) price target on the stock.

Kinovo (LON:KINO) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vast Resources (LON:VAST) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

