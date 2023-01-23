Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 23rd (BOWL, BRSD, CAPD, CBG, CEY, EDV, GAU, IES, KINO, NRR)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 23rd:

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Capital (LON:CAPD)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,300 ($40.27) target price on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.10 price target on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.92) price target on the stock.

Kinovo (LON:KINO) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vast Resources (LON:VAST) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

