River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 60,081 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,081 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $54,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 401.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 156,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,943,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $180,136,000 after buying an additional 68,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.9% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

ORCL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.00. 795,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

