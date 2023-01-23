River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $44.43 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 465,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,434,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.04. 2,679,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,456,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

