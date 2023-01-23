Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €10.70 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

ETR:CBK opened at €9.60 ($10.43) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.66. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

