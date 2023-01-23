RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) versus Viad (NYSE:VVI) Head-To-Head Review

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RTCORE and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viad has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.74%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Viad 0.79% 18.08% 1.34%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares RTCORE and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RTCORE has a beta of 8.52, indicating that its stock price is 752% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viad $507.34 million 1.14 -$92.65 million ($0.74) -37.80

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viad beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

