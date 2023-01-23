Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given New €21.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.60 ($20.22) to €21.20 ($23.04) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salzgitter from €31.50 ($34.24) to €32.90 ($35.76) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.34.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

