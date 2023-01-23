Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.67) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

EPA STM opened at €38.06 ($41.36) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($23.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.96.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

