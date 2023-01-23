Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.04.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

