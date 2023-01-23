Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after purchasing an additional 149,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $178.32 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.