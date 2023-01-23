SelfKey 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.34 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. SelfKey has a market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

