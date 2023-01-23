Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.67

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
