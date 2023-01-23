Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.45) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.27) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.71) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.24).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,363 ($28.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.37) and a one year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

