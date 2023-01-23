Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.25) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.42) to GBX 1,250 ($15.25) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,300 ($15.86).

Close Brothers Group stock traded up GBX 22.06 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 959.56 ($11.71). 332,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,065.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,040.60. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 872.33. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 872 ($10.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,339 ($16.34).

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan bought 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.36) per share, for a total transaction of £22,721.25 ($27,725.75). Insiders acquired 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,626 in the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

