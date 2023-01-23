Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Declines By 9.2%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 306,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.83. 53,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 237,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 190,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 129,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,181,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASIX. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.