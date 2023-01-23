Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Grows By 8.3%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 272,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $18.08. 20,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $305.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BCB Bancorp to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

